Coronavirus death toll in Netherlands rises to three - health authorities

Two more people infected with the coronavirus in the Netherlands have died, taking the total number of fatalities to three, Dutch health officials said.

The total number of infections in the Netherlands increased to 265 on Sunday, from 188 a day earlier. The Netherlands registered its first fatal case on Friday.

