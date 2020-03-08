U.S. health official warns on spread of coronavirus
A top U.S. public health official said on Sunday signs of coronavirus spreading through U.S. communities was "not encouraging" and warned that Americans may need to think carefully about attending large gatherings if it continues.
"I think we're getting a better sense (of the scope of the outbreak) as the days go by," Anthony Fauci, the head of the infectious diseases unit at the National Institutes of Health, said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
"Unfortunately that better sense is not encouraging because we're seeing community spread," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Americans
- Anthony Fauci
- NBC
- Meet the Press
- National Institutes of Health
ALSO READ
U.S. CDC says Americans should avoid travel to South Korea over coronavirus
UPDATE 6-Trump reassures Americans coronavirus risk is low, puts Pence in charge of U.S. response
U.S. warns Americans to reconsider travel to Italy due to coronavirus
Americans keep buying cars, but coronavirus concerns loom over industry
Americans quarantined in Bethlehem hotel in coronavirus scare - Palestinian official