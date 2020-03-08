Singapore reports 12 more cases of coronavirus

A dozen new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Singapore, taking the total number of people infected by the deadly virus in the country to 150, the Health Ministry here said on Sunday. Out of the 12 new cases reported, nine are in critical condition in the intensive care units of hospitals.

The latest infections bring Singapore's total number of COVID-19 cases to 150. A total of 60 of them are still hospitalised, though their health is improving, the ministry said. One of the new cases is a 42-year-old male Singaporean who had been in Thailand from March 4 to 6.

He showed symptoms on March 5 while he was in Thailand. He returned to Singapore on March 6 night and went directly to the hospital from Changi Airport. Another patient is a 64-year-old male Indonesian national who arrived in Singapore on March 7. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on March 8 morning and is currently kept in an isolation room of a hospital.

The other cases involve people whose family members had been infected by the coronavirus, according to Channel News Asia report. The coronavirus outbreak which first originated in China in December last year has infected over 101,000 people and resulted in more than 3,500 deaths worldwide..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.