Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

  • Updated: 08-03-2020 22:02 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Sunday

9.37 pm Man in isolation ward in Bengal dies; samples sent for Covid-19 test 8.23 pm West Bengal man returning from Saudi Arabia admitted to hospital 8.13 pm 258 discharged in Maharashtra, 15 under observation 8.08 pm Gujarat:All 47 samples of suspected coronavirus infection negative 7.42 pm Singapore reports 12 more cases of coronavirus 7.09 pm People who were with TN COVID-19 patient under surveillance: Tamil Nadu Health Secy 6.40 pm Condition of corona-positive Italian couple improving: Official 5.48 pm Kerala govt warns of stern action against those not reporting about overseas travel 5.32 pm Bangladesh confirms first three coronavirus cases: report 4.48 pm Pawar seeks MEA help for Indians stranded in Iran 3.55 pm 10 killed as hotel used as quarantine facility collapses in China 3.43pm Dubai travellers reassured on screening procedures for COVID-19: official 2.53pm 15-year old boy who arrived in Chennai from the US via Doha sent to hospital for observation 2.28 pm Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities over 2.18 pm NIV scientists working 'round-the-clock' to ensure smooth coronavirus testing across country 2.16 pm AIIMS asked to designate part of new emergency wing for setting up isolation beds 1.49 pm Buses, metro to be disinfected on regular basis: Kejriwal 1.48 pm Coronavirus audio message as mobile caller tune on DoT orders; Jio, BSNL in full compliance, others yet to follow 1.38 pm Arunachal man booked for posting misleading info about coronavirus on Facebook 12.48 pm Arunachal Pradesh bans entry of foreigners 11.35 am AFI's Life Achievement Award gala, Ciara's concert postponed amid coronavirus scare 11.08 am In fresh coronavirus cases in Kerala, five people have tested positive: Health Minister K K Shailaja 10.22 am China reports 27 new fatalities 7.59 am Singapore reports 8 more coronavirus cases, including one in PM's ward PTI KKJKJ

