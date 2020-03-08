Egypt reports death of German national, its first from coronavirus
A 60-year-old German tourist has died in Egypt, becoming its first fatality from the new coronavirus, the health ministry in Cairo announced on Sunday.
The man was taken to hospital with fever after arriving in Hurghada from Luxor on March 6, and was placed in intensive care but refused to be transferred to a designated isolation hospital, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Man who drove into German carnival parade wasn't drunk - prosecutors
UPDATE 4-Italian bond yields jump, German curve negative as coronavirus spreads
German bond yields hit six-month lows as safe-haven bid escalates
UPDATE 2-German prosecutors urge security review for carnival parades
German coronavirus cases jump, economic nervousness rises