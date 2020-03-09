South Korea reports 96 new coronavirus cases, total 7,478

South Korea reported 96 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the country's total infections to 7,478, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The updated numbers added to the 69 recorded earlier in the day, showing the rate of increase slowed to its lowest in 11 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

