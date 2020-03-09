Nigeria: FCTA heads to rural areas to spread awareness about open defecation

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in Nigeria is worried about the outbreak of the coronavirus and Lassa fever and is mobilizing its staff to the rural areas in Gwagwalada Area Council to make them aware about precautions and preventions and giving them information about the consequences of open defecation, according to a report by Daily Trust.

The Department of Information and Communication led by their Head, Stella Ojeme, and two Public Health Practitioners, Dr. Austin Ajogwu and Hajia Hauwa Suleiman, addressed representatives of the area at the Palace of the Aguma Gwagwalada.

Ojeme said that the aim of the awareness drive is to give the rural people accurate information about COVID-19 and to stop open excretion to prevent Lassa fever in their communities.

She added, "there are adverse effects of rats and open defecation in the society which are very dangerous to human health." The medical expert also urged the residents to have sanitizers, wash hands regularly and stop excrete in the open.

Lassa fever is a serious problem in Nigeria with 11 more deaths reported last week, according to a report by The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

According to the report, a total of 421 suspected cases, 85 were confirmed and 11 deaths were reported from 30 local governments in nine states due to the Lassa fever, these states are Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Bauchi, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Taraba, and Kebbi.

