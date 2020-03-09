Left Menu
Development News Edition

France urges "massive" economic stimulus plan for Europe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 14:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 14:36 IST
France urges "massive" economic stimulus plan for Europe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Europe needs to come up with a "massive" economic stimulus plan to cope with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, France's finance minister said on Monday, adding that he would propose measures to euro zone counterparts at a meeting next week. The appeal by Bruno Le Maire for coordinated action to support the economy echoed a call from Italy, which has been hit harder by the virus than anywhere else in Europe.

"Europe must prove its political effectiveness. I expect a strong, massive and coordinated response from Europe to avoid the risk of an economic crisis after the epidemic," Le Maire told France Inter radio. He said euro zone finance ministers could not afford to waste their time at a meeting next Monday complaining about tough times and had to decide on a stimulus plan.

"I will propose a series of fiscal and budgetary measures that will constitute a coordinated and massive stimulus plan that will allow us to relaunch the economic machinery," Le Maire said. France had 1,126 confirmed coronavirus cases and 19 deaths as of Sunday evening and the outbreak is having a growing impact on the euro zone's second-biggest economy.

With public events being cancelled and tourism numbers collapsing, Le Maire said the outbreak could cut French economic growth to below 1% in 2020 from a previous estimate of 1.3%. Earlier on Monday, the French central bank estimated the economy would barely grow in the first quarter from the previous three months and warned of a potentially severe slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In its monthly business climate survey, the Bank of France cut its first-quarter growth forecast to just 0.1%, from 0.3% previously. Nearly 20% of the 8,500 executives polled by the central bank between the end of February and the start of March said they expected the coronavirus outbreak to impact their business, with the number as high as 40% in the clothing industry and as low as 15% in construction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

CSS Corp Wins Outsourcing Provider of the Year 2020 at Stevie® Awards

Emerges as a winner surpassing some of the biggest industry names Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has won the Gold Stevie Award in th...

51-year-old woman suffers severe burn injuries in acid attack in Nepal

A 51-year-old woman sustained severe burn injuries on her face and chest after her neighbour allegedly threw acid on her following a dispute over a broken cricket bat, police said. The incident happened in Kapilavastu district on Friday whe...

Even mask-wearers can be ID'd, China facial recognition firm says

A Chinese company says it has developed the countrys first facial recognition technology that can identify people when they are wearing a mask, as most are these days because of the coronavirus, and help in the fight against the disease. Ch...

Android 10-based OxygenOS update released for OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus has started releasing the OxygenOS 10.0.4 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G edition that was launched early last year. The latest update brings Android 10, new Game Space feature, new customization feature, and new gestures, among oth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020