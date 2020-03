A man in his 90s living in Tokyo has died from the coronavirus on Monday, Kyodo news agency reported, citing the Tokyo government.

If confirmed, it would be the 16th death from the virus, including seven from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.