UAE reports 14 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 59

The United Arab Emirates announced 14 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total number of people diagnosed to 59, state news agency WAM reported.

Of the new cases, there were four Emiratis, three Italians, two each from Bangladesh and Nepal, and a Russian, Syrian and Indian diagnosed with the virus, WAM reported, citing the country's Health Ministry. (Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.