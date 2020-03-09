Health News Roundup: Bristol-Myers' multiple myeloma combo therapy fails; Coronavirus kills 237 in Iran amd more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Europe told to act now as coronavirus locks down north Italy and markets plunge

Italy's prime minister promised "massive shock therapy" to beat the coronavirus on Monday and urged Europe to act decisively after markets plunged and his country sealed off much of its wealthy industrial north. France echoed Giuseppe Conte's call for action, saying Europe must come up with a "strong, massive and coordinated response" and eurozone finance ministers, meeting next week, must decide on a stimulus plan to avoid economic crisis.

Confirmed coronavirus may force Americans to avoid crowds and cancel cruises; U.S. cases near 550

Older Americans, especially those with chronic medical concerns, should probably avoid big social gatherings and airline flights, given the rapid spread of coronavirus, a top U.S. health official said on Sunday, as investors braced for another volatile week in financial markets. Anthony Fauci, the head of the infectious diseases unit at the National Institutes of Health, also said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that after initial missteps distributing diagnostic tests, there should be 400,000 more kits available by Monday and 4 million by the end of the week.

Italy locks down millions as its coronavirus deaths jump

Italy ordered a virtual lockdown across much of its wealthy north, including the financial capital Milan, in a drastic new attempt to try to contain an outbreak of coronavirus that saw the number of deaths leap again sharply on Sunday. The unprecedented restrictions, which aim to limit gatherings and curb movement, will impact some 16 million people and stay in force until April 3. They were signed into law overnight by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Bristol-Myers' multiple myeloma combo therapy fails study

Bristol Myers Squibb Co said on Monday its combination therapy for multiple myeloma failed the main goal of improving progression-free survival in newly diagnosed patients during a late-stage study. The combination of the company's Empliciti, Celgene Corp's Revlimid and common anti-inflammatory drug dexamethasone failed to show statistically significant results, in comparison to a combination of Revlimid and dexamethasone.

Coronavirus kills 237 in Iran, 7,161 infected: Health Ministry

Iran has had 237 deaths from coronavirus and 7,161 infections, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state TV on Monday. The figures included 595 new infections and 43 new deaths within the past 24 hours. Iran has had one of the highest death rates from the illness outside of China, where the virus originated.

Indonesia confirms 13 more people infected with coronavirus, total 19

Indonesia said on Monday that the number of confirmed cases of people infected with the coronavirus had risen by 13, including 11 Indonesians and two foreigners, taking the total number of cases to 19 in the Southeast Asian country. Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official, told reporters the ages of the newly confirmed cases ranged from 16 to 59 and some had interaction with the country's first two patients announced a week ago.

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus:

Italian lock-down Isolated North Korea should allow outside coronavirus help: U.N.

A U.N. human rights investigator urged reclusive North Korea on Monday to allow full access for medical and humanitarian experts amid concern the coronavirus could hit malnourished people hard. The World Health Organization (WHO) says North Korea has not reported any cases, despite bordering China where the epidemic started and South Korea which is suffering a major outbreak.

Trump's focus on coronavirus numbers could backfire, health experts say

President Donald Trump loves numbers, and the ones he believes illustrate his accomplishments - an unemployment rate at a 50-year-low and stock markets at record highs - have become touchstones in his speeches, rallies, and Twitter missives. The numbers in the coronavirus outbreak in the United States are increasingly not going his way, but that has not stopped him from portraying them largely as a sign of success.

China reports no locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside epicenter

Mainland China reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside the epicenter of Hubei province for the second day running on Monday but a top Communist Party official warned against people dropping their guard. China had 40 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections as of Sunday, the National Health Commission said, down from 44 cases a day earlier, and the lowest number since the health authority started publishing nationwide data on Jan. 20.

