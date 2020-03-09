Number of Dutch coronavirus infections rises to 321 -health authorities
The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in the Netherlands increased to 321 on Monday, up from 264 a day earlier, Dutch health authorities said.
The authorities reported no new deaths because of the coronavirus, after the first three patients in the Netherlands died in recent days.
