All who came in contact with infected people quarantined: Kejriwal

As the fourth case of coronavirus was confirmed in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Centre and the Delhi government are working in close coordination to check the spread of the disease and all those who came in contact with the infected people have been quarantined. After a review meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on the preparedness for COVID-19, the chief minister told reporters here that people arriving from foreign countries are being screened at airports.

A campaign will be run to make people aware about preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease, Kejriwal said. The meeting was also attended by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, municipal mayors and officials of the Delhi government.

"We have successfully been able to contain the spread of coronavirus because both the governments are working in a coordinated manner. People are also very alert and are cooperating with us to a large extent," the chief minister said. The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 43 on Monday with four people, one each from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kerala, testing positive, Health Ministry officials said on Monday The chief minister said that most of the coronavirus cases have so far been from those who have travelled back from other countries.

"All the people who came in contact with the infected people have been identified and quarantined, which has contained the outbreak of the virus," Kejriwal said. Airport authorities have been directed to conduct thermal screening of the passengers and those from Delhi are also being monitored consistently for 14 days for any symptoms, he also said.

The chief minister warned against hoarding of masks and hand sanitizers amid rising demand due to the coronavirus scare. He reiterated that people who are not suffering from any respiratory issues are not required to wear masks.

"Only those with respiratory diseases, infected patients, or those who came in contact with infected people are required to wear masks. Hand sanitizers are also not needed. Washing hands with regular soap and water for 20 seconds is enough," he said. He urged people to avoid mass gatherings in the wake of Coronavirus.

"I will not celebrate Holi this year due to coronavirus and the riots that happened in Delhi recently. I want to wish everyone Happy Holi. I would like to appeal to all the people to stay away from crowded places," the CM said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.