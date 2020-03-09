Merkel expects ministers to present further measures to ease virus pain for companies

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier would present further measures this week to help companies bridge liquidity problems due to the coronavirus outbreak.

European Union leaders will discuss the coronavirus and its impact on the economy at a summit on March 26, Merkel added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.