Man kept in isolation for suspected coronavirus infection in
A 38-year-old man has been kept under isolation at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Institute of Health and Medical Sciences here for suspected COVID-19 infection, an official said on Monday. The patient who returned from Delhi on Sunday was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of cough and fever, and he was immediately shifted to the isolation ward, state Health Commissioner and Secretary Sampath Kumar said in a statement.
The doctors at the hospital are trying to trace out his point of contact and taking precautions, he said. The sample collected from the patient is being sent to Kolkata-based lab at ICMR for corona test, he said.
The district administration appealed to the people not to panic and stay calm, and strictly follow the advisory given by the state health department. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed that 13 hospitals across the state have been asked to set up isolation wards to handle the situation in case people are infected with the coronavirus.
Strict guidelines and procedures are being followed as per Government of Indias standard operating procedure for people who have returned or travelling into the state, Meghalaya Health Minister A L Hek said..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
IAF to organise exhibition to attract youth in New Delhi
Sonia Gandhi's comments unfortunate; politicising violence, attacking government on Delhi clashes dirty politics: BJP's Prakash Javadekar
People paying price for giving power to insensitive, shortsighted leaders: Chidambaram on Delhi violence
Passenger held with 5 bullets at Delhi airport
Delhi violence: Mob sets tyre market on fire, blaze brought under control