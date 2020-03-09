Left Menu
Development News Edition

'No rationale' to cancel or close off sports events due to coronavirus, UK says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 20:48 IST
'No rationale' to cancel or close off sports events due to coronavirus, UK says

The British government said it currently had no plans to cancel or close off sporting events due to the coronavirus epidemic, after meeting sports bodies and broadcasters on Monday. Dozens of major and minor sports events have already been called off around the world, or been forced to go ahead with no spectators present.

Britain's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said there had been discussion of contingency plans to cancel events or stage them behind closed doors "should the situation change and become necessary". "However, based upon the current scientific advice from the government's medical experts, there is no rationale to close or cancel sporting events as things stand," it said.

Among major sporting events scheduled in Britain in the next month are: in horse racing, the Cheltenham festival starting on Tuesday and the Grand National steeplechase on April 4; in soccer, regular Premier League matches and FA Cup and European Champions League ties; in rugby union, the final round of the Six Nations championship on March 14, although the only one of the three matches still going ahead is Wales vs Scotland. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Britain stood at 319 on Monday, up 46, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. charges 27 in horse racing doping scheme

U.S. prosecutors on Monday said 27 trainers, veterinarians and others have been criminally charged in a wide-ranging scheme to drug horses and cheat bettors in the 100 billion professional horse racing industry.Among those charged was Jason...

Soccer-Tottenham still dangerous despite winless run, says Nagelsmann

Tottenham Hotspur remain a dangerous opponent even though they have failed to win a match since last months 1-0 Champions League home defeat by RB Leipzig in the first leg of their last 16 tie, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann warned on Mond...

Priyanka Gandhi wrote to Rana Kapoor in 2010 acknowledging cheque payment for painting

With BJP functionaries seeking to link financial crimes with the Nehru-Gandhi family and stating that Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor had bought a painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress said on Monday that the amount of Rs 2 crore by ch...

Berkeley Lights Launches Cell Line Development 2.0 Workflow to Find Top Clones for Complex Antibody Therapeutics

&#160;Today, Berkeley Lights, a leader in cell selection, launched a new workflow for the Beacon instrument the Opto Cell Line Development 2.0 Opto CLD 2.0. While it takes traditional well plate workflows eight to twelve weeks to find clone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020