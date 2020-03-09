Bengaluru resident tested positive for coronavirus

A resident of Bengaluru was tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. "One case of resident of Bengaluru, who travelled from the US to India, has been found to be positive. Till date, 91,911 passengers have been screened in Karnataka," the Department of Health and Family Welfare said in its bulletin.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, "The wife and child of Bengaluru Coronavirus patient have been quarantined. He returned to Bengaluru from the US on March 1 and developed symptoms on March 5. A colleague who was travelling with him has also been quarantined." He also said that a total of 2,666 people may have come in contact with the person who has tested positive for coronavirus.

"He travelled from the US to India via Dubai. Contact tracing is underway," the minister added. "As on today, 12 people have been admitted in selected isolation hospitals. Till date, 432 samples of symptomatic persons are sent for testing and 364 samples are reported as negative and remaining 68 samples results awaited," the Department of Health and Family Welfare stated.

The state government has strengthened all surveillance and containment measures against the possible spread of disease. "Till date, cumulatively 982 people have been identified for observation. Of them, 266 people have completed 28 days of observation and 700 people are continuing home quarantine. These include persons who have travelled to COVID-19 affected countries and contacts of COVID-19 positive cases," the bulletin said.

Sudhakar announced that all primary schools in Bengaluru will remain closed from tomorrow till further orders. The woman and child welfare ministry announced a seven day holiday for Anganwadis in the state. (ANI)

