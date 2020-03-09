EU parliament session to be shortened due to coronavirus

This week's plenary session of the European Parliament will be shortened to 1-1/2 days from four days due to concerns that hundreds of lawmakers sitting together could spread the coronavirus, an official at the EU's assembly said on Monday. The members of parliament will on Tuesday discuss coronavirus, the tensions on the Greece-Turkey border and the European Union's next long-term budget, but they will not vote on any issues.

Sittings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday were cancelled, the official said, after an emergency meeting of the presidents of parliament's political groupings. The plenary session had originally been scheduled to be held in Strasbourg, France, but that was cancelled due to concerns that travel there would increase coronavirus risks.

