Deutsche Bank splits London trading teams as coronavirus precaution
Deutsche Bank has split some of its trading teams in London across different locations as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, the lender said on Monday. The split is among the bank's main offices and a disaster recovery site while some staff may work from home, the bank said.
The move is similar to those by a number of the world's leading banks.
