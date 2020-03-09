Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish St. Patrick's Day parades canceled over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 23:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 22:04 IST
Irish St. Patrick's Day parades canceled over coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

All Irish St. Patrick's Day parades, including Dublin's main celebration that draws some 500,000 revellers from around the world each year, were cancelled on Monday due to the risk of further coronavirus spread, local media reported.

Ireland has so far reported 21 cases, including the first community transmission of the virus last week as infections globally top 110,000. The decision was made following a meeting of a new cabinet sub-committee on coronavirus on Monday, a number of local media including national broadcaster RTE and Sky News reported.

A news conference was scheduled after the meeting. The March 17 public holiday is celebrated with parades in towns and villages with the flagship gathering in Dublin a major draw that kicks off the capital's tourism season.

Ireland has enjoyed a tourism boom in recent years after the sector recovered from global and domestic financial crises a decade ago, with visitors hitting a fresh high in each of the last five years, reaching almost 11 million in 2019. Dalata Hotel Group, the largest hotel operator in Ireland, said on Monday it had observed a significant reduction in bookings and increase in cancellations following the spread of the virus to Europe last month, but that it was to early to estimate the financial impact.

The St Patrick's Day parades in Dublin and Ireland's second city of Cork - attended by about 50,000 people - were postponed in 2001 due to an outbreak of foot and mouth disease that also led to the cancellation of major sports events, conferences and the closure of some national parks. The parades were re-arranged and held two months later.

The holiday, marking the supposed date that Ireland's patron saint died in the fifth century, is also celebrated with parades around the world, particularly among the large Irish-American community in the United States. In Ireland, it has been turned into a five-day festival and organizers say the economic benefit from the Dublin Parade alone is in excess of 73 million euros ($83.5 million).

($1 = 0.8745 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chineses' skins

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Spain to extend ban on evicting vulnerable homeowners, protect tenants

Spains left-wing government will extend a ban protecting vulnerable homeowners from eviction and is also preparing measures to restrict evictions of tenants who cannot pay rent, Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias said on Monday. These are...

20 MP ministers resign as Kamal Nath tries to save govt after Scindia and 17 MLAs go incommunicado

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a crisis on Monday as a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 17 MLAs, virtually revolted prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 min...

Coronavirus Europe deaths top 500 with new Italy toll

The death toll in Europe from the coronavirus topped 500 on Monday after Italy recorded a sharp riseItalys civil protection agency reported 97 new deaths, bringing the countrys toll to 463, as the country takes a series of stringent measure...

Report: Alabama QB Tagovailoa cleared for full workouts

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was cleared to begin unbridled workouts for the first time since hip surgery and is on target for his personal pro day scheduled for April 9, AL.com reported Monday. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Tagovailoa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020