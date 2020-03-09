Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Telangana minister inspects screening centre at

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 22:08 IST
COVID-19: Telangana minister inspects screening centre at

Telangana Health Minister E Rajender on Monday visited the international airport here and inspected the screening centre for screening passengers for coronavirus (COVID-19)and reviewed the measures. Health officials briefed him about the thermo screening facility where screeningof passengers travelling from abroad is being done.

According to a media bulletin on COVID-19 issued by the state government on Monday night, results of 21 samples (cumulatively) are awaited. Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar requested the Centre to provide two Thermal Scanners at the international airport, besides two more laboratories for testing coronavirus in Telangana, an official release said.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba conducted video conference with all state government Chief Secretaries and in the meeting Kumar informed the Cabinet Secretary that the Telangana government was taking all steps to prevent spread of the virus in the state. Earlier, the minister told reporters everyday about 5,000-6,000 passengers travel abroad from the Hyderabad international airport while inbound passengers number about 5,000-5,500.

He said there are four gates at the airport and thermo screening will be done at all the gates with round-the-clock surveillance with necessary staff, doctors said. "Those showing symptoms will be shifted to the state-run Gandhi Hospital for treatment," Rajender said.

As part of measures to deal with the virus, Rajender has been visiting different government hospitals in the city since Saturday last. The state reported its first COVID-19 case on March 2 when a 24-year-old software employee, who recently returned from Dubai, tested positive for the virus.

His condition is stated to stable and showing improvement. The state government has already set up a 'command control centre' as part of measures to handle the coronavirus-related situation.

Rajiv Gauba said functionaries related to health at the Centre and the state should coordinater to contain further cases of coronavirus. The state governments should invariably check all the entry points with utmost care and see that no persons are left unscreened and quarantine suspected cases with all necessary precautions, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police arrests brother of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested Shah Alam, brother of the suspended Aam Aadmi Party AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain who is also an accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma. Three other people who had given...

UK says people with minor symptoms will be asked to self-isolate soon

People with only minor symptoms will be asked to self-isolate in the next phase of the British governments plan to tackle coronavirus, Englands chief medical officer said on Monday.We are now very close to the time, probably within the next...

ED seizes Rajiv Gandhi's painting bought by Yes Bank founder

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Monday seized a painting bought by Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. A letter written by Priyanka Gandhi to Kapoor in June 2010 confirmed the sale of the portrait of former prime mini...

Hundreds in DC asked to quarantine after exposure in church

Several hundred people are being asked to self-quarantine after potential exposure to the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in the nations capital, identified as the rector of prominent Episcopal church. District of Columbia Mayor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020