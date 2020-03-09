Fifth UK patient has died from coronavirus

A fifth person in the United Kingdom has died after contracting coronavirus, the health service said.

"We can confirm that sadly, a patient in their seventies who was very unwell with a number of significant and long term health conditions has passed away at St Helier Hospital," said Daniel Elkeles, chief executive for Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust in a statement.

"They had tested positive for COVID-19," Elkeles said. "Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time."

