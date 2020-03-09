FACTBOX-Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the coronavirus outbreak:

OLYMPICS * The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia will be held without spectators for the first in more 35 years.

ITALIAN SPORTS * Italy's top sports body, the National Olympic Committee (CONI), called for all sports events to be blocked until April 3 and asked the government to issue a decree to enforce the measure.

WINTER SPORTS * The Italian Winters Sports Federation (FISI) has suspended all activity across its disciplines, including skiing, snowboarding and biathlon.

ATHLETICS * The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15, were postponed until next year. World Athletics is working with organisers on a date to host the biennial event in 2021.

* The Paris marathon has been postponed from April 5 to Oct. 18. * The Barcelona marathon scheduled for March 15 has been postponed until Oct. 25.

* The Marathon des Sables ultramarathon, scheduled to take place in Morocco on April 3-13, has been postponed to Sept. 18-28. ICE HOCKEY

* The Women's World Ice Hockey Championships, scheduled for Canada from March 31 to April 10, have been cancelled. SOCCER

* The Champions League clash between Paris Saint Germain and Borussia Dortmund on March 11 will take place in an empty stadium. * Italy has ordered all major sporting events, including top-flight Serie A soccer games, to be played without fans for a month.

* All French top flight soccer matches will be played in empty stadiums or with a maximum of 1,000 people until April 15. * Ten Serie A matches have been postponed as well as two Coppa Italia semi-final ties (Juventus v AC Milan and Napoli v Inter Milan).

* The president of the Italian Football Federation, Gabriele Gravina, has refused to rule out the suspension of Serie A soccer if a player tests positive. * Players in England's Premier League will forgo traditional pre-match handshakes between opponents.

* Players from Danish Super League clubs Brondby and Lyngby are in isolation after they met and hugged former Denmark international Thomas Kahlenberg, who has since tested positive for the virus. * The Swiss soccer league has been put on hold until at least March 23 after clubs rejected the possibility of playing without spectators.

* All Romanian league matches will be played without fans attending until further notice. * All Bulgarian league matches in the next two rounds will be played without fans.

* The Bulgarian Football Union has suspended ticket sales for the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff semi-final between Bulgaria and Hungary on March 26. * Asian Champions League matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG have been postponed.

The quarter-finals will be moved to September while the semi-finals have been moved to Oct. 14/15 and 28/29. The final dates (Nov. 22 and Nov. 28) are unchanged. * China's 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Maldives at home and Guam away in March have been moved to Buriram, Thailand and will be played without spectators.

* FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have agreed to postpone the Asian World Cup qualifying matches in March and June. * The Chinese Football Association said domestic games at all levels would be postponed.

* South Korea's professional soccer league has postponed the start of its new season. The league also asked its four AFC Champions League teams to hold games without spectators. * Japan's J.League has postponed the restart of matches and the country's top domestic soccer division will not hold any matches this month.

* The French Ligue 1 game between RC Strasbourg and champions Paris St Germain scheduled for March 7 was postponed. FORMULA ONE

* The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai set for April 19 has been postponed by the governing body FIA and Formula One. * Melbourne's major events chief Martin Pakula is confident the Australian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled on March 15, but said he could offer no firm guarantees.

* The Bahrain Grand Prix, the second round of the season, will go ahead on March 22 without fans. MOTOGP

* The opening two rounds of the season, in Qatar (March 8) and Thailand (March 22), will not go ahead as scheduled. RUGBY

* France's final Six Nations match against Ireland has been postponed, but Wales' final match against Scotland will go ahead as scheduled on March 14. * The Irish Rugby Football Union postponed the country's Six Nations fixture against Italy.

* England's final Six Nations match against Italy in Rome on March 14, which had been due to be played without fans present, has been postponed. * The women's Six Nations game between Scotland and France scheduled for March 7 in Glasgow was postponed after a home player tested positive for coronavirus.

TENNIS * The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, scheduled to start on March 10, was cancelled.

* The WTA cancelled the Xi'an Open (April 13-19) and Kunming Open (April 27-May 3) in China. * Two Davis Cup qualifiers - Italy v South Korea in Cagliari and Japan v Ecuador in Miki - will be played without spectators.

TABLE TENNIS * The world championships to be held in Busan, South Korea, from March 22-29 have been pushed back provisionally to June 21-28.

SPEED SKATING * The International Skating Union postponed the March 13-15 short track speed skating world championships in Seoul, South Korea, and the event will not be held before October.

BOXING * The International Olympic Committee announced Jordan as hosts of the boxing qualifiers for Asia and Oceania after an event in Wuhan, China was cancelled. They will now take place in Amman, Jordan from March 3 to 11.

GOLF * The women's LPGA golf tour cancelled the March 5-8 Blue Bay tournament to be held on Hainan, China.

The tour also cancelled the Honda LPGA Thailand event in Pattaya, Thailand and the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore. * The European Tour said the Maybank Championship (April 16-19 in Kuala Lumpur) and the Volvo China Open (April 23-26 in Shenzhen) have been postponed.

* The March 25-28 Bangabandhu Cup at the Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka has been postponed, the Asian Tour said, adding it was working with organisers to identify new dates. CYCLING

* The final two stages of the UAE Tour were cancelled after two Italian participants tested positive for coronavirus. * Four teams, including Britain's Ineos, have pulled out of several cycling races in Italy.

* Race organisers in Italy, Europe's most affected country by the outbreak, cancelled the Strade Bianche one-day race. * The Milan-San Remo one-day race, one of cycling's five 'Monument' classics, scheduled for March 21, has been cancelled.

RUGBY SEVENS * The Japanese Rugby Football Union said the April 25-26 Asia Sevens Invitational, which doubles as a test event for rugby sevens at the 2020 Olympics, had been cancelled.

* The Singapore and Hong Kong legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series have been postponed from April to October. AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

* The Australian Football League said the game between St Kilda Saints and Port Adelaide Power scheduled for May 31 in China had been moved out of the country. WEIGHTLIFTING

* The International Weightlifting Federation cancelled the Asian Championships, scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan from April 16-25. TRIATHLON

* The opening round of the World Triathlon Series scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi from March 5-7 has been postponed. BASEBALL

* The World Baseball Softball Confederation postponed its final qualification tournament for the Olympics. The six-team event, originally scheduled for April 1-5 in Taiwan, will now take place from June 17-21. * Japan's professional league decided to postpone the March 20 season opening, Japanese media reported citing Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB).

CRICKET * The ICC postponed the men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League A that was set to begin on March 16 in Malaysia.

ALPINE SKIING * The Alpine skiing World Cup finals in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, scheduled for March 18-22, have been cancelled.

