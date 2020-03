Iraqi authorities have ordered the closure of the Najaf province, home to holy Muslim Shi'ites sites, for non-residents starting on Wednesday for a week to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the state news agency said on Monday.

Najaf is a major destination for Shi'ite pilgrims.

