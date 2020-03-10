Burkina Faso confirms first cases of coronavirus
Burkina Faso on Monday reported its first two cases of coronavirus, the health minister said, becoming the sixth country in sub-Saharan Africa affected by the virus.
Health Minister Claudine Lougue told reporters that the two patients, a husband and wife, had recently returned to Burkina Faso from a trip to France and were now in isolation.
