Burkina Faso confirms first cases of coronavirus

Burkina Faso on Monday reported its first two cases of coronavirus, the health minister said, becoming the sixth country in sub-Saharan Africa affected by the virus.

Health Minister Claudine Lougue told reporters that the two patients, a husband and wife, had recently returned to Burkina Faso from a trip to France and were now in isolation.

