Olympics-Team USA postpones athlete media summit, citing coronavirus concerns

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has postponed its 2020 Team USA Media Summit, where top U.S. athletes were expected to gather in Los Angeles next week ahead of the Tokyo Games, citing concerns over the global coronavirus outbreak. "Out of an abundance of caution, and in an effort to limit any potential exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19) by Team USA athletes, members of the media, staff and volunteers, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Team USA Media Summit," Luella Chavez D’Angelo, USOPC chief communications and marketing officer, said in a written statement.

USOPC plans to find "ways to recreate, or find new, opportunities for athletes and media – be they in-person or remote" in the run-up to the July 24-Aug. 9 Tokyo Olympics. The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted international sporting events and raised concerns that the Tokyo Olympics could be postponed, cancelled or held without fans.

