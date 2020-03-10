Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Team USA postpones athlete media summit, citing coronavirus concerns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 04:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 04:45 IST
Olympics-Team USA postpones athlete media summit, citing coronavirus concerns

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has postponed its 2020 Team USA Media Summit, where top U.S. athletes were expected to gather in Los Angeles next week ahead of the Tokyo Games, citing concerns over the global coronavirus outbreak. "Out of an abundance of caution, and in an effort to limit any potential exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19) by Team USA athletes, members of the media, staff and volunteers, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Team USA Media Summit," Luella Chavez D’Angelo, USOPC chief communications and marketing officer, said in a written statement.

USOPC plans to find "ways to recreate, or find new, opportunities for athletes and media – be they in-person or remote" in the run-up to the July 24-Aug. 9 Tokyo Olympics. The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted international sporting events and raised concerns that the Tokyo Olympics could be postponed, cancelled or held without fans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar arrives on surprise visit to Kashmir, meets kin of people stranded in Iran

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday made a surprise visit to Kashmir and met parents of students stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran as well as tourism industry representatives, assuring both groups that the government was seized ...

Most media, entertainment firms feel need to reinvent to stay relevant in technology era: EY

Majority of the Indian media and entertainment companies are of the opinion that they must reinvent themselves to navigate the technological disruptions impacting the industry, says a report by EY. About 52 per cent executives from the medi...

Israel PM announces two-week quarantine for all arrivals

Israel will impose a two-week quarantine on all travellers entering the country, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday, toughening already significant travel restrictions. After a day of difficult discussions, we have taken a decisi...

EU leaders to hold videoconference Tuesday on virus response

European Union leaders will hold a videoconference Tuesday aimed at coordinating their response to the coronavirus outbreak on the continent, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday. To deal with COVID-19, unity is streng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020