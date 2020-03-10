Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cheering cruise passengers return to California; now comes coronavirus quarantine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 04:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 04:59 IST
Cheering cruise passengers return to California; now comes coronavirus quarantine

Weary passengers aboard a cruise ship idled at sea for days by a coronavirus outbreak erupted in cheers on Monday as the vessel sailed into San Francisco Bay en route to the Port of Oakland and the next, unexpected phase of their voyage - two weeks of quarantine. The 2,400 passengers, who have been largely confined to their staterooms since Thursday, were to begin disembarking on Monday for transport to quarantine stations or hospitals, depending on whether they are well or need immediate medical attention.

Except for those with acute illness, the 1,100 crew members are to remain aboard the Grand Princess, which will depart the Port of Oakland as soon as possible to be quarantined for two weeks in an as-yet undisclosed location outside San Francisco Bay, officials said. Video footage shot by one of the arriving cruise guests and shared with Reuters showed jubilant passengers cheering from their stateroom balconies and open windows, some shouting, "We're home!" as the vessel passed beneath the Golden Gate Bridge into the bay.

Twenty-one people aboard the ship, mostly crew, tested positive on Friday for coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as COVID-19, in an initial round of diagnostic screenings performed on about 45 people with symptoms. The remaining passengers are to be tested and monitored for signs and symptoms of the illness that can lead to pneumonia once they reach their designated quarantine sites.

Denise Stoneham, 52, a Bay area resident on the cruise with her husband, seemed to take the ordeal in stride as she spoke to Reuters by Facetime while the ship glided into the port. "It hasn't been too much of a hardship for us; it's just been more of an inconvenience, I guess," she said. "We're just anxious to get home."

Princess Cruises, owner-operator of the ship, announced that passengers would receive a full refund for the price of the cruise, including air travel, hotel, ground transportation and pre-paid shore excursions. The company also offered patrons credit for a future cruise equal to the fare paid for the voyage.

But at least one couple aboard the Grand Princess were seeking more than a refund. In what was believed to be the first civil case stemming from the cruise outbreak, Ronald and Eva Weissberger of Broward County, Florida, sued the cruise line for more than $1 million, saying they were traumatized by the fear of developing coronavirus.

Parent company Carnival Corp, the world's leading cruise operator, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. LINKS TO PREVIOUS CRUISE

The Grand Princess was first denied entry to San Francisco Bay on Wednesday as it sailed back from Hawaii after state and local health authorities learned that some passengers and crew had developed flu-like symptoms, and that guests from an earlier cruise to Mexico aboard the same ship later tested positive for coronavirus. Health authorities have said at least two, including a California man who died, probably contracted the virus aboard the vessel. Since then, a total of 12 coronavirus cases have been linked to the previous Mexico trip.

California Governor Gavin Newsom had insisted the current cruise be halted and the ship kept at sea until individuals aboard who were sick could be tested, and diagnostic kits were flown to the ocean liner by helicopter on Thursday. But it took federal, state and local authorities until Sunday to decide on a return-to-port strategy and quarantine plan for the ship, and to work out logistics of keeping the ship and everyone board isolated from the general public.

The U.S. Coast Guard flew medical teams to the vessel on Sunday to assess the health of passengers and crew ahead of their arrival. Under plans announced on Sunday, California residents were to go to two existing quarantine sites near Sacramento and San Diego. Out-of-state residents will be transported to two quarantine stations in Texas and Georgia.

Newsom said on Sunday the government was arranging to repatriate foreign cruise passengers by charter flights to their home countries. He said they would be ferried on special buses to a non-commercial terminal at Oakland International Airport. The Port of Oakland, located across San Francisco Bay from the vessel's home berth, was chosen because it was one of the few in the region able to accommodate a large cruise liner and was deemed relatively easy to seal off while passengers are unloaded and moved elsewhere, Newsom said.

Princess Cruises also owns the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined off Japan in February and was for a time the largest cluster of coronavirus cases outside of China, where the outbreak originated. About 700 people aboard that ship became infected, and six have died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Death toll reaches 3,136 in China

China reported 17 death on Monday from coronavirus taking the death toll by the deadly infection to 3,136 in the country.The number of cases of infection exceeded 80,750 and over 59, 000 people have recovered from the disease.The state heal...

Italian premier locks down entire country to stop virus

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has put his entire country on lockdown to combat the coronavirus, banning all but the most important travel and putting the final kibosh on social gatherings after Italians failed to take previous warnings to ...

Coronavirus : Trump proposes payroll tax cut

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that his coronavirus task force will meet Senate and House Republicans on Tuesday to discuss a possible payroll tax cut or relief that would provide a timely and effective response to coronavirus. We...

Baynes hopes to stay hot as Suns visit Blazers

Aron Baynes figures to receive plenty of attention when the Phoenix Suns visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. The 33-year-old center turned in the performance of a lifetime against Portland last Friday when he established care...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020