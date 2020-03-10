Japan's Hyogo prefecture reports 2 new coronavirus cases -Kyodo

Japan's Hyogo prefecture reported two new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Kyodo said, adding to public broadcaster NHK's nationwide tally of 1,190 a day earlier.

The new cases were a female nurse in her 40s whose co-worker at a hospital had been confirmed infected on Sunday, Kyodo said. The other was a male patient in his 60s at the same hospital, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.