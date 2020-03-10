Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea reports 35 new coronavirus cases, total at 7,513

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 07:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 07:19 IST
S.Korea reports 35 new coronavirus cases, total at 7,513

South Korea reported 35 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing total infections in Asia's biggest outbreak outside mainland China to 7,513.

The death toll rose by three to 54, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The numbers are expected to be updated later on Tuesday. The daily rate of new infections in South Korea fell to its lowest level in 11 days on Monday as most of the roughly 200,000 followers of a fringe Christian church at the centre of the nation's epidemic have been tested.

President Moon Jae-in expressed guarded hope for the fight against the virus on Monday, saying a downward trend in new infections could lead to a phase of stability, while warning that it was too early to be optimistic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Columbian convicted of robbing Indian-Americans

A US court has convicted a 39-year-old Columbian national of running an armed robbery crew, which targeted Indian-Americans in Georgia, New York, Michigan and Texas. The federal grand jury in Detroit on Monday found Juan Olaya, who travelle...

Four dead after boulder hit house in J-K's Udhampur

Four people were killed and one sustained injuries after a boulder fell on a house here in Ghordi, Udhampur, police said on Tuesday.The identities of the deceased are yet to be revealed by the police.More details are awaited into the matter...

Financial stories - March 10

Britain and the EU are set to present competing drafts of their future trade agreement as each side digs in ahead of the resumption of negotiations next week. The National Health Service said it will partner with Google , Twitter Inc, Faceb...

Bangladesh urged to stop worker abuse in garment industry

Workers in Bangladeshs garment industry face increased threats, intimidation and even physical and sexual abuse, according to a report for an influential U.S. Senate committee that urged authorities to do more to protect labour rights.The s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020