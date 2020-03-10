Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Australia won't push to play World Cup qualifiers in March and June

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 08:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 08:45 IST
Soccer-Australia won't push to play World Cup qualifiers in March and June

Australia will not attempt to put on World Cup qualifiers during the international windows in March and June and will instead look to set up other fixtures for the Socceroos, Football Federation Australia (FFA) said on Tuesday. FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) postponed Asian World Cup qualifying matches in March and June on Monday because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The governing bodies said, however, that matches could still go ahead if it was mutually agreed by the member associations with certain safety standards met. Sporting fixtures in Australia are proceeding without interruption but FFA said they would not try and stage their home fixtures against Kuwait, Taiwan and Jordan.

"Given FFA's intent to put the health and welfare of all players, coaches, staff, and fans first, FFA will not to pursue qualification matches in March or June 2020," the federation said in a statement. "(We) will instead consider possible alternate activity options for the Socceroos in the respective windows over the coming days and weeks."

Australia's fourth qualifier over the two international windows was an away match against Nepal on March 31. While the AFC has more than two years to complete the last two rounds of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Socceroos might experience some fixture congestion if the matches are rearranged for later this year.

Australia are playing as a guest team at this year's Copa America in ‎Argentina and Colombia from June 12 to July 12, while coach Graham Arnold will guide the under-23 side at the Tokyo Olympics. The coronavirus epidemic has killed about 3,900 people around the world, including three in Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

PSG under pressure against Dortmund to keep Mbappe, Neymar project on track

Nothing ever seems to go to plan in the Champions League for Paris Saint-Germain, whose bid to avoid yet another exit in the first knockout round against Borussia Dortmund will be played out before an empty stadium on Wednesday. After Neyma...

Trump vows 'major' steps to aid U.S. economy amid coronavirus rise

President Donald Trump on Monday said he will be taking major steps to gird the economy against the impact of the spreading coronavirus outbreak and will discuss a payroll tax cut with congressional Republicans on Tuesday. Well be discussin...

70 Million years ago days were half-hour shorter

Earth turned faster at the end of the time of the dinosaurs than it does today, rotating 372 times a year, compared to the current 365, which eventually means a day lasted only 23 and a half hours, says new research. The findings from a new...

PSG squad 'very united and strong': Keylor Navas

Paris Saint-Germain PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas feels that the clubs squad is very united and strong at the moment. Very good, even excellent even I feel its very united and strong. We want to win everything, but we know that to win, we hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020