Coronavirus cases climb to 4 in Karnataka, 3 new reported

As many as three new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infected people to four, Health Minister B Sriramulu said here on Tuesday. "So far four people have been confirmed for COVID-19.

The patients as well as their family members have been quarantined..," Sriramulu said in a tweet. Running a hashtag of #CoronaVirusOutBreak, the minister said, "I appeal to the people to make sure that this disease does not spread further." However, the minister did not elaborate.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar convened a meeting with the health department officials to assess preparedness and ensure public safety..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

