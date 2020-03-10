Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 samples tested negative; no new cases of coronavirus: TN

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 14:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 14:06 IST
8 samples tested negative; no new cases of coronavirus: TN
Image Credit: ANI

Samples of eight people for suspected coronavirus have tested negative, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said on Tuesday. Announcing the test results, the minister in a tweet said, "#Coronaupdate: Let me share good news, 8 samples that were in process for #Covid19 is tested NEGATIVE. This includes seven samples of close contacts of the patient at @RGGH." "This confirms there are NO new cases of #coronavirus in TN. Stringent screening continues," he added.

The samples belong to those who traveled with the affected man, currently undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, and his family members. The wife of state's first coronavirus patient has already tested negative, while the 45-year-old man was "out of danger".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Music, colours, sweets, Holi a hit with foreign tourists in Goa

Foreign tourists celebrated Holi in Goas Panaji, playing with colours, exchanging sweets and dancing to peppy, Bollywood numbers. Holi Mubarak I see such joy in the day today. One can see how much celebration of freedom, equality and beauty...

Head of EU parliament Sassoli in self-isolation as precaution

The president of the European Parliament Davide Sassoli said on Tuesday he was in self-isolation at his Brussels home as a precaution after having traveled to Italy. Parliament will continue to work to exercise its duties. No virus can bloc...

SA should do anything to win upcoming Men's T20 World Cup: Jonty Rhodes

Former Proteas cricketer Jonty Rhodes has said that South Africa should look to do anything to win the upcoming Mens T20 World Cup. His remarks come as the Proteas look to bring AB de Villiers out of retirement for the upcoming tournament.I...

Kazakhstan adds Italy, France, Germany, Spain to travel ban list

Kazakhstan has barred entry to travellers from Italy over coronavirus and is adding France, Germany, and Spain to the list from March 12, chief sanitary doctor Zhandarbek Bekshin said on Tuesday.The Central Asian nation bordering China has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020