Kazakhstan adds Italy, France, Germany, Spain to travel ban list
Kazakhstan has barred entry to travellers from Italy over coronavirus and is adding France, Germany, and Spain to the list from March 12, chief sanitary doctor Zhandarbek Bekshin said on Tuesday.
The Central Asian nation bordering China has so far reported no cases on its territory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kazakhstan
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Germany
- China
- Central Asian
ALSO READ
Head of Italy's Lombardy region in isolation after aide gets coronavirus
Romania shuts schools, halts Italy flights to ward off virus
Coronavirus: travelers from Iran, Italy too will be screened
Apple closely watching coronavirus outbreak in South Korea, Italy - Cook
Beijing to quarantine travellers from S.Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy