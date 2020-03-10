Kazakhstan adds Italy, France, Germany, Spain to travel ban list

Kazakhstan has barred entry to travellers from Italy over coronavirus and is adding France, Germany, and Spain to the list from March 12, chief sanitary doctor Zhandarbek Bekshin said on Tuesday.

The Central Asian nation bordering China has so far reported no cases on its territory.

