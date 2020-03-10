Left Menu
Two passengers tested for suspected coronavirus on Marseille cruise ship

Image Credit: Twitter (@MPCruiseClubOff)

Two passengers on a cruise ship being held outside the southern French port of Marseille are being tested for suspected coronavirus infection, the local health authority said on Tuesday. The remaining passengers on the vessel were being held on the boat, according to port authorities.

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted the cruise ship industry hard. A second vessel, Grand Princess, docked in Oakland on Monday after being held off California's shores for several days. Several people died after a coronavirus outbreak on another ship, the Diamond Princess, that had been quarantined off Japan in February.

