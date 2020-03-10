Spain's far-right Vox lawmaker diagnosed with coronavirus

Spanish far-right lawmaker Javier Ortega Smith was diagnosed with coronavirus and he and his 51 fellow lawmakers from Vox party will work from home, the party said on Tuesday. The party, the third largest in the country's lower house, has asked for a suspension of parliament's activity.

Ortega Smith is the first Spanish lawmaker diagnosed with the virus. Last weekend, he attended Vox's annual rally with thousands of supporters. Footage distributed by the party showed him hugging and kissing party supporters.

