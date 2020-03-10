FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

The number of people infected with the coronavirus topped 114,000 across the world as the outbreak spread to more countries, causing greater economic damage.

(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser) DEATHS/INFECTIONS * More than 114,300 people have been infected by the coronavirus globally and over 4,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally of government announcements.

* Mainland China reported 19 new cases as of Monday, down from 40 cases a day earlier. Total confirmed cases in mainland China stood at 80,754. EUROPE * In Italy, which has 9,172 cases and 463 deaths, the government ordered everyone across the country not to move around other than for work and emergencies, banned all public gatherings and suspended sporting events.

* Spain, with over 1,200 cases and 30 deaths, will close schools and universities in Madrid and the Basque capital Vitoria. * The death toll in France rose to 30 from 25 a day earlier.

* Two passengers on a cruise ship being held outside the southern French port of Marseille are being tested for suspected infection. * Italians arriving in Britain are being advised to self-isolate, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

* Poland, with 17 cases so far, on Tuesday announced cancellation of all mass events. * Russia recommended on Tuesday that people avoid public transport, shopping malls and other public places at rush hour.

* Serbia closed its borders for people from coronavirus-affected countries, Moldova banned foreigners from entering by plane from any country affected, and Denmark suspended all air traffic from virus hotspots. * Austria will deny entry to people arriving from Italy and has banned indoor events of more than 100 people.

* The Czech Republic, which has reported 40 cases, will suspend schools other than universities from Wednesday, and ban events hosting more than 100 people. AMERICAS * Canada recorded its first death, a resident at a British Columbia's long-term care facility.

* Panama confirmed its first case on Monday. * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission issued warning letters to firms selling products that claim to prevent, treat or cure COVID-19.

* U.S. President Donald Trump has not been tested for the coronavirus, the White House said on Monday, though at least two lawmakers with whom he has recently come into contact have announced they were self-quarantining after attending a conference with a person who had tested positive for the virus. ASIA * President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, where all temporary coronavirus hospitals have now been closed, on Tuesday for the first time since the epidemic began, indicating a possible turning point as the virus spread slows in China.

* China's Hubei province said on Tuesday it will implement a "health code" mobile phone-based monitoring system to start allowing people to travel within the province. * South Korea reported 35 new cases on Tuesday, bringing total infections to 7,513. The death toll rose by three to 54.

* Japan's death toll rose to 16 and total cases climbed above 1,200. The country is set to revise a law allowing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare emergency, if needed. * Mongolia reported its first case.

* Hong Kong will quarantine all visitors from Italy and parts of France, Germany and Japan for two weeks from March 13. * Singapore started charging visitors for coronavirus treatment after it reported new imported cases from neighboring Indonesia. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran's death toll jumped on Tuesday to 291 and the total number of infections rose to more than 8,000. * Lebanon reported its first death on Tuesday.

* Israel, with 42 cases, will require anyone arriving from overseas to self-quarantine for 14 days * Burkina Faso on Monday reported its first two cases.

* Tunisia will suspend all flights and shipping to Italy except to Rome and bring forward a scheduled school holiday to Thursday from next Monday. * Saudi Arabia's health ministry said on Monday it has detected five new cases, bringing the total to 20. AUSTRALIA

* Australia's cases rose overnight to 100 from 80 on Tuesday. The health minister said that the government has requested health experts to review the status of travel advisories for Italy. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Earnings of major global companies could fall 10% this year, Citigroup analysts said, citing the steep fall in oil prices and economic disruption due to the coronavirus.

* China will modify the environmental supervision of companies to boost post-coronavirus recovery, giving firms more time to rectify environmental problems, but stressed it was not relaxing standards. * Italy will approve measures worth around 10 billion euros ($11.35 billion) to counteract the virus impact, the industry minister said on Tuesday.

* Global oil demand is set to contract in 2020 for the first time in more than a decade as global economic activity stalls due to the coronavirus, the International Energy Agency said on Monday. * Global luxury brands including Gucci and Louis Vuitton are scaling back orders with Italian suppliers, as the spread of the coronavirus from key market China to Italy hits business, industry sources said. MARKETS

* Oil and equity markets staged solid rebounds on Tuesday after the previous day's pummelling, with signs of co-ordinated action by the world's biggest economies to cushion the economic impact of coronavirus helping pull investors out of panic mode. EVENT CANCELLED, POSTPONED, BEHIND CLOSED DOORS * The Boao Forum, which China is trying to promote as Asia's answer to Davos, has been postponed.

* Ireland cancelled all St. Patrick's Day parades due next week and the government set aside 3 billion euros to tackle the infection. * Madonna cancelled shows in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday, promoter Live Nation said on Monday.

(Compiled by Milla Nissi, Krishna Chandra Eluri and Uttaresh.V; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Arun Koyyur)

