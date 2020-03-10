Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Poland to play Euro 2020 warmups behind closed doors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 18:52 IST
Soccer-Poland to play Euro 2020 warmups behind closed doors

Poland's international friendlies against Finland on March 27 and Ukraine four days later will take place without spectators, the Polish Football Association (PZPN) said in a statement on Tuesday. The PZPN's announcement came after Poland's government has decided to cancel all mass events due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"All supporters who have already purchased tickets for these mаtches will receive a refund," the PZPN said, adding that matches of Poland's youth national team as well the women's national team, due to be played in Poland, will also be played behind closed doors. Poland have been drawn alongside Spain and Sweden in Euro 2020 Group E. They will be joined by playoff winner B.

Poland has reported 17 cases of coronavirus. No one has died from the virus in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Coronavirus poses new threat to Egypt's economy

The coronavirus outbreak is posing an increasing threat to Egypts economy, with pressure on tourism, trade and gas exports coming on top of a longstanding failure to drum up private investment.Analysts have hailed Egypt for reforms tied to ...

Coronavirus can be mild, say patients, but fear of passing it on weighs heavy

Coronavirus did not compare with 45-year-old Dane Jakob Tage Ramlyngs worst bouts of flu. It was mild. His greatest concern was not passing it on. The journalist, who was isolated in Copenhagen away from his family until he was declared vir...

Myanmar army blocks bid to slash parliamentary power base

Myanmars military on Tuesday quashed proposals in parliament that would mean its MPs relinquish power, in a vote pitting the armed forces in open opposition against Aung San Suu Kyi as elections loom. The vote was the climax of a year of fi...

Spain's La Liga football behind closed doors for two weeks due to virus

Spains La Liga confirmed on Tuesday that first and second division football matches will be staged behind closed doors for at least two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak. The measures follow the decision of the Spanish High Council of S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020