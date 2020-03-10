Yoga has positive effects on sperm quality: Study

A collaborative study by city-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology and AIIMS, New Delhi, has shown that the traditional practice of yoga has positive effects on sperm quality. These beneficial effectsare correlated with epigenetic changes, DNA methylation, in the sperm, according to the study.

Unhealthy lifestyle and social habits areknown to have adverse effects on the sperm, resulting in a decline in male reproductive health inrecent years. Yoga-based lifestyleinterventions (YBLI) are increasingly being offered as an adjunct to modern medicine, a release from CCMB said on Tuesday.

"As this pilot study was carried out on a smallnumber of individuals, a larger scale investigation and further research on the effects of YBLI onmale infertility will be necessary," CCMB DirectorRakeshMishrasaid..

