Sixth person dies in United Kingdom from coronavirus

The British death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to six, British health officials said on Tuesday.

"It appears the virus was acquired in the UK and full contact tracing has begun," Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, said in a statement. The patient was being treated at Watford General Hospital, north of London, and had tested positive for COVID-19.

"The patient, who died in the evening of Monday March 9, was in his early 80s and had underlying health conditions," a West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.