Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. airlines ditch 2020 forecasts, slash flights and costs on virus hit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 21:41 IST
U.S. airlines ditch 2020 forecasts, slash flights and costs on virus hit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Leading U.S. airlines on Tuesday unveiled more sweeping capacity cuts and cost-saving measures in response to a sharp decline in demand over the spreading coronavirus, including a $2 billion capital raising by United . Delta and American ditched their 2020 forecasts as the fast-spreading epidemic clouds outlooks, while United warned of first-quarter loss.

The sector has been hard-hit as tourists cancel trips and businesses across the globe clamp down on anything other than essential travel, sparking a string of steps by airlines to tackle the impact of the outbreak ahead of the summer season. U.S. airline executives speaking at an industry event on Tuesday said they stood prepared to do more.

"This clearly is not an economic event. This is a fear event, probably more akin to what we saw at 9/11 than necessarily what we saw in 2009," Delta Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said. Delta said it was cutting domestic capacity by 10% to 15% and international by 20% to 25% and freezing hiring across the company, offering voluntary leave options to staff and looking at early retirement of older aircraft.

It said it had seen net bookings fall by as much as 25% to 30% and expected the situation to worsen further. United, which had already announced capacity cuts and suspended 2020 forecasts, said it had raised an extra $2 billion in financing to help it in the downturn, bringing total liquidity to $8 billion.

Chicago-based United also slashed its 2020 capital expenditure by more than a third to about $4.5 billion, a move that will likely lead to aircraft delivery deferrals, and said CEO Oscar Munoz and President Scott Kirby are forgoing their base salaries through at least June 30. Also speaking at the industry conference, American Chief Executive Doug Parker said the airline was "well-positioned" to weather the crisis, with $7.3 billion in available capital.

American is cutting domestic capacity by 7.5% in April and international by 10% for the upcoming summer season and said it was reducing pilot training classes and eyeing other cost savings. It noted that a fall in fuel prices is expected to save $3 billion in 2020 costs. Oil sank around a fifth in value on Monday.

American, Delta, and United have also suspended share buybacks. While U.S. airlines have strong balance sheets, significantly lower debt levels and sizeable cash reserves versus prior crises, no one can predict the depth of the virus.

Airlines shares enjoyed a 3.4% rebound on Tuesday after recent heavy declines. In a message to employees on Monday, Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said he was taking a 10% pay cut in response to a "severe recession" for the airlines industry.

In an effort to encourage bookings, the largest U.S. airlines are allowing passengers to re-book tickets through April 30 without paying fees to change flights and others are running significant fare sales or cutting prices on some routes. Alaska Airlines is advertising airfares as low as $25 one way, while Spirit Airlines said it was cutting fares by up to 70%.

Speaking at the industry conference, Spirit CEO Ted Christie highlighted the budget carrier's low-cost structure. "Anyone can sell low fares, the issue is who can sell low fares at a profitable level?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Dutch try to contain coronavirus as hospital infections jump

Dutch health authorities took action on Tuesday to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus in a southern province of the Netherlands, where a large group of employees at hospitals tested positive for the illness.In the most far-reaching meas...

U.S. appeals court says House panel can access Mueller report material

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld a ruling that granted a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee access to material redacted from former special counsel Robert Muellers report on Russian interference in the 2016 election....

French utility EDF says three employees test positive for coronavirus

French utility EDF said on Tuesday that three employees at three nuclear power plants have tested positive for coronavirus, and several others who came in contact with them have been told to self-isolate for the next 14 days.A spokesman for...

French farmers dig in for Brexit game of chicken

French poultry farmer Isabelle Leballeur is fed up with European trade agreements that allow low-cost chicken into France and is determined to stop post-Brexit Britain getting that kind of deal.Along with other farmers, she is pressing Fran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020