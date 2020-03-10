Left Menu
Development News Edition

French utility EDF says three employees test positive for coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 21:54 IST
French utility EDF says three employees test positive for coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

French utility EDF said on Tuesday that three employees at three nuclear power plants have tested positive for coronavirus, and several others who came in contact with them have been told to self-isolate for the next 14 days.

A spokesman for the company said the outbreaks at the plants have not affected power generation, and the company has not activated its continuity plan, which would require running on reduced staffing levels. "Normal operations are ongoing," the spokesman said, adding that the firm had a pandemic plan in place since 2012, which has been updated and aligned with France's national plan.

He said EDF was equipped, and had the capacity to continue producing electricity for around 12 weeks in case of a pandemic, but this was not the situation at the moment. "In the event of a pandemic, electricity production and the safety of installations will be ensured at all times," the spokesman said.

The positive cases were at the Fessenheim power plant in northeast France, Golfech in the southwest, and Cattenom in the northeast. Fessenheim is in the Haut-Rhin department of France where there is a cluster of the outbreak. EDF said it has restricted travel to principal areas of the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Texans keep TE Fells, K Fairbairn with new deals

The Houston Texans agreed to new contracts with tight end Darren Fells and kicker Kaimi Fairbairn, according to multiple reports Tuesday. Fells agreed to a two-year, 7 million deal to remain with the team ahead of the start of free agency.F...

Those who have betrayed party will be thrown into dustbin of history: Ramesh Chennithala on Scindia

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said that for the sake of power Jyotiraditya Scindia did not hesitate to join BJP and that those who have betrayed the party will be thrown into the dustbin of history. Commenting on the ...

Sports News Roundup: Ivy League to cancel U.S. basketball tournaments; Blue Jays take advantage of Snell's wildness and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Coronavirus prompts Ivy League to cancel U.S. basketball tournamentsThe coronavirus outbreak prompted the Ivy League college athletic conference on Tuesday to cancel its mens and womens U...

Italy prison riots over virus leave 11 dead

Italy reported four more deaths Tuesday from prison riots linked to the new coronavirus that have now officially claimed 11 lives over three days. The justice ministry has blamed all the deaths on drug overdoses that occurred after prisoner...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020