Left Menu
Development News Edition

London man second patient to be cured of HIV

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 22:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 22:09 IST
London man second patient to be cured of HIV
Representative Image Image Credit:

A second patient has been cured of HIV after undergoing stem cell transplant treatment, doctors said Tuesday, after finding no trace of infection 30 months after he stopped traditional treatment. The so-called "London Patient", a cancer sufferer originally from Venezuela, made headlines last year when researchers at the University of Cambridge reported they had found no trace of the AIDS-causing virus in his blood for 18 months.

Ravindra Gupta, lead author of the study published in The Lancet HIV, said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured. "We've tested a sizeable set of sites that HIV likes to hide in and they are all pretty much negative for an active virus," Gupta told AFP.

The patient, who revealed his identity this week as Adam Castillejo, 40, was diagnosed with HIV in 2003 and had been on medication to keep the disease in check since 2012. Later that year, he was diagnosed with advanced Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a deadly cancer.

In 2016 he underwent a bone marrow transplant to treat blood cancer, receiving stem cells from donors with a genetic mutation present in less than one percent of Europeans that prevents HIV from taking hold. He becomes only the second person to be cured of HIV after American Timothy Brown, known as the "Berlin Patient", recovered from HIV in 2011 following similar treatment.

Viral tests of Castillejo's cerebral fluid, intestinal tissue and lymphoid tissue more than two years after stopping antiretroviral treatment showed no active infection. Gupta said the tests uncovered HIV "fossils" -- fragments of the virus that were now incapable of reproducing, and were therefore safe.

"We'd expect that," he said. "It's quite hard to imagine that all trace of a virus that infects billions of cells was eliminated from the body." Researchers cautioned that the breakthrough did not constitute a generalised cure for HIV, which leads to nearly one million deaths every year.

Castillejo's treatment was a "last resort" as his blood cancer would likely have killed him without intervention, according to Gupta. The Cambridge doctor said that there were "several other" patients who had undergone similar treatment but who were less far along in their remission.

"There will probably be more but they will take time," he said. Researchers are currently weighing up whether or not patients suffering from drug-resistant forms of HIV might be eligible for stem cell transplants in future, something Gupta said would require careful ethical consideration.

"You'd have to weigh up the fact that there's a 10-percent mortality rate from doing a stem-cell transplant against what the risk of death would be if we did nothing," he said. Castillejo himself said that the experience had prompted him to come forward and identify himself in order to help spread awareness of HIV.

This is a unique position to be in, a unique and very humbling position," he told The New York Times. Sharon Lewin, an infectious disease expert at the University of Melbourne and member of the International AIDS Society, said Castillejo's case was "exciting".

"But we need to also place it in context -- curing people of HIV via a bone marrow transplant is just not a viable option on any kind of scale," she said. "We need to constantly reiterate the importance of, prevention, early testing and treatment adherence as the pillars of the current global response to HIV/AIDS.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Cinema halls in Jammu to remain closed till Mar 31 amid COVID-19 fears

The cinema halls in Jammu will remain closed till March 31 amid coronavirus outbreak, informed Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. All primary schools in Bandipora, Baramulla, Srinagar, and Budgam districts wi...

BRIEF-Air France to halt Italy flights until April 3

March 10 Reuters - AIR FRANCE TO HALT ALL ITALY FLIGHTS FROM MARCH 14 TO APRIL 3 - SPOKESMAN AIR FRANCE WILL MAINTAIN ONE DAILY FLIGHT PER ITALIAN DESTINATION UNTIL MARCH 14 SUSPENSION - SPOKESMAN Further company coverage...

Texans keep TE Fells, K Fairbairn with new deals

The Houston Texans agreed to new contracts with tight end Darren Fells and kicker Kaimi Fairbairn, according to multiple reports Tuesday. Fells agreed to a two-year, 7 million deal to remain with the team ahead of the start of free agency.F...

Those who have betrayed party will be thrown into dustbin of history: Ramesh Chennithala on Scindia

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said that for the sake of power Jyotiraditya Scindia did not hesitate to join BJP and that those who have betrayed the party will be thrown into the dustbin of history. Commenting on the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020