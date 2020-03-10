Coronavirus does not spread via poultry: FSSAI

Coronavirus does not spread through poultry, said a statement released by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday amid rumours that consumption of poultry can spread the deadly virus. "The predominant route or transmission of 2019-nCoV (coronavirus) appears to be human to human as per OIE, though 2019-nCoV may have had an animal source, which requires further investigation. Poultry has not been found to be involved in the transmission of 2019-nCoV to humans so far in any report globally," the statement read.

It also read: "Outbreaks of Coronavirus in the past (SARS 2002-03, MERS 2012*13) or corona associated common cold had no involvement of poultry or poultry products world over." The FSSAI further said that the consumption of poultry and poultry products may be considered safe.

"General principles of hygiene, however, may be followed as per suggestions of WHO/OIE," it added. As per official information, the number of coronavirus affected people in the country has reached 50 so far. (ANI)

