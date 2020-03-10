Left Menu
McConnell says he hopes coronavirus relief deal can be reached soon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 10-03-2020 23:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 23:49 IST
U.S. Senate Republicans on Tuesday said they hoped the Trump administration could reach a deal with House Democrats for an economic package amid the coronavirus outbreak, including a possible $300 billion in payroll tax relief.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday to discuss the economic measures, adding that he hoped that a bipartisan deal could be reached soon.

