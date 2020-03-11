Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU pledges 25 billion euros fund to tackle coronavirus crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 01:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 01:24 IST
EU pledges 25 billion euros fund to tackle coronavirus crisis

The European Commission will set up an EU fund with a firepower of 25 billion euros ($28 billion) to tackle the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the head of the EU executive said on Tuesday.

Speaking after an emergency videoconference of EU leaders, Ursula von der Leyen said the investment fund should be financed with 7.5 billion euros of EU money and help vulnerable sectors of the economy. "This instrument will reach 25 billion euros quickly. To realize this I will propose to council and parliament this week to release 7.5 billion euros of investment liquidity," von der Leyen told a news conference in Brussels.

Money should start flowing in the coming weeks, she said, adding funds will be channeled to healthcare systems, smaller companies and the labour market. "We stand ready to make use of all instruments necessary," the European Council President Charles Michel told the same conference.

He said EU leaders agreed to provide liquidity against the crisis. EU fiscal rules and regulations on state aid will also be relaxed to facilitate public spending, he added. ($1 = 0.8854 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Call centre workers, Zumba dance teachers among new S.Korea coronavirus cases

Financial stories - March 10

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

'We are the last to leave': Pelosi resists closing Congress amid coronavirus crisis

U.S. lawmakers rejected on Tuesday the idea of shutting down Congress as the highly contagious coronavirus spreads in the United States, conscious of the need to show calm in the face of the unfolding public health crisis.We are the captain...

EXCLUSIVE-Afghan government to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners from jails -decree

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday signed a decree to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners as a move to launch direct talks with the hardline insurgent group to end the 18-year-long war in Afghanistan, according to a copy of the decree s...

Horse racing-Maximum Security owner fires indicted trainer Servis

The owner of Maximum Security, the colt that won the worlds richest horse race last month in Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday fired trainer Jason Servis after he was indicted in a doping scheme.The owner replaced Servis with Hall of Fame trainer Bo...

Horse racing-Illegal meds not a factor in horse deaths at Santa Anita-report

Illegal medications did not play a part in the deaths of 23 racehorses at Santa Anita Park but 39 of the fatalities were on track surfaces affected by wet weather, the California Horse Racing Board CHRB said in a report on Tuesday. The agen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020