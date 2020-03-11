New York Auto Show postponed to August because of coronavirus

The New York auto show is being postponed until August because of the coronavirus outbreak, the latest in a string of large gatherings canceled because of health concerns.

The April show will be rescheduled for Aug. 28 – Sept. 6, with two days of media events set for Aug. 26-27. The New York City area has seen a rising number of coronavirus cases. Many automakers had planned to use the show to unveil new vehicles.

"We are taking this extraordinary step to help protect our attendees, exhibitors and all participants from the coronavirus," said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, organizers of the New York Auto Show. The show has in past years drawn more than a million visitors and is a boon to the city's hospitality industry. It typically draws more than 5,000 reporters.

Several other auto shows globally have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, including those in Beijing, Geneva and Sao Paulo. Some automakers have separately canceled other media events set for coming weeks, citing the coronavirus outbreak.

