Turkey's first coronavirus patient confirmed

A Turkish citizen with high fever and cough symptoms was diagnosed with the coronavirus following tests, making him the country's first confirmed diagnosis, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said late on Tuesday.

The male patient is in good health condition and his family and people who had close contact with him are under observation. "This is the first case confirmed in our country. The diagnosis of coronavirus was made early and if the virus has spread it is limited. Our country is prepared for this, all measures to prevent spread are taken," Koca said at a news conference.

Earlier, Koca said it was highly likely that there is a coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, but there had not yet been any confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

