Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF, World Bank test ability to work remotely ahead of virtual meetings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 04:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 04:21 IST
IMF, World Bank test ability to work remotely ahead of virtual meetings

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank said on Tuesday they were testing the ability of thousands of staff members in Washington to work remotely as they prepare for virtual Spring Meetings next month because of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The IMF said more than 2,000 employees would participate in a "Fund-wide remote work exercise" on Friday as part of its crisis-preparedness efforts and in preparation for the virtual meetings next month. More than 116,100 people have been infected by the virus in more than 110 countries, and 4,090 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Most U.S. government offices remain open, but staff at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission worked from home on Tuesday after an employee at the Washington headquarters was treated for coronavirus symptoms. "This exercise will allow us to further strengthen the Fund's readiness to continue its operations and serve its membership during these trying times," an IMF spokeswoman said.

The IMF and the World Bank said last week they would adopt a "virtual format" for their April 17-19 Spring Meetings instead of convening in person in Washington. The meetings usually bring some 10,000 government officials, business people, civil society representatives and journalists from across the globe to Washington.

The World Bank, which has 16,000 staff and consultants in Washington, is also restricting building access for anyone who has been to Iran, China, Italy and South Korea in the past 14 days; has a fever, cold or flu-like symptoms; or has knowingly been in close contact with anyone who is sick and has or could be suspected of having the virus. The World Bank is also carrying out remote work exercises on a department-by-department basis, a spokesman said, adding: "We have multiple systems in place to ensure business continuity."

Both institutions have set up websites collating information about their responses to the outbreak: https://www.imf.org/en/Topics/imf-and-covid19 and https://www.worldbank.org/en/who-we-are/news/coronavirus-covid19?cid=ECR_TT_worldbank_EN_EXT. The IMF said last week it was making available $50 billion in emergency funding to help poor and middle-income countries with weak healthcare systems respond to the epidemic.

The World Bank announced last week an initial $12 billion in funds to assist countries grappling with the health and economic impact of the coronavirus virus outbreak that has spread quickly from China to some 80 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Financial stories - March 10

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Japan had 59 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, biggest one-day rise -NHK

Japan had 59 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, the biggest one-day rise since the start of the outbreak, public broadcaster NHK said.Total infections have risen to 1,278 cases, including 696 from the Diamond Princess cruise shi...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.S. warns Taliban that level of violence not conducive for peace processThe United States warned the Taliban on Tuesday that the current high level of violence by the insurgents was not ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump says he has no coronavirus symptoms, sees no need to be testedU.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has not been tested for the coronavirus, saying he has no symptoms...

White House to meet large tech companies to discuss ways to control coronavirus outbreak

The White House will meet large technology companies on Wednesday to coordinate efforts over the coronavirus outbreak, seeking to control a contagious respiratory illness that has infected almost 1,000 people in the United States and more t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020