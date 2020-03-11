Left Menu
Development News Edition

SoftBank's Son ends Twitter absence over coronavirus worries

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 12:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 11:56 IST
SoftBank's Son ends Twitter absence over coronavirus worries
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son may not be the most prolific Twitter user, but he has ended a three-year absence on the platform to express concern about the coronavirus outbreak, telling followers that he would "take action." "It's my first tweet in a long time. I am worried about the coronavirus situation," Son (@masason) said late on Tuesday in his first tweet since February 2017 - which itself came about 18 months after the preceding tweet.

"I am considering what contribution I can make," the SoftBank Group Corp chief executive said in response to a follower who asked him to use his power to do something about the outbreak. "I will start to take action," Son said without elaborating in a follow-up tweet on Wednesday, which garnered over 10,000 likes and 3,000 retweets in its first hour.

SoftBank representatives were not immediately able to comment on Son's tweets. Many of Son's past tweets are company-focused although it was not his first time to touch on societal issues. In 2014, he tweeted a video of his participation in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, which he had accepted from Foxconn founder Terry Gou.

The coronavirus has spread around the world, with more than 116,000 confirmed cases and 4,000 deaths. Japan has reported close to 1,300 infections, with more than half coming from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship, and 19 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Japan marks tsunami anniversary, no govt memorial amid virus

Some residents along the Japanese northern coast on Wednesday stood on roadsides overlooking the sea, offering silent prayers for their loved ones lost in a massive earthquake and tsunami nine years ago. But in Tokyo and many other places a...

upGrad Brings Placement Opportunities to First-time Job-seekers Across 300+ Cities in India

Partners with corporates across BFSI and Technology sector to provide placements across tier I, II, III cities as part of its Academy business model MUMBAI, March 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- upGrad, online higher education company, partners wit...

Four YSRC candidates file nominations for RS election

The four candidates of the ruling YSR Congress on Wednesday filed their nomination papers for the biennial election to Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh. Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, indu...

Virus cluster around Seoul call centre raises South Korea alarm

A virus cluster connected to a call centre in one of the busiest areas of Seoul has raised alarms that South Koreas outbreak thought to have been waning has gained a foothold in the more populated capital region. More than half of South K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020