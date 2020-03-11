Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Delay of 1-2 years "feasible" if Games can't go ahead in summer-2020 official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 13:29 IST
Olympics-Delay of 1-2 years "feasible" if Games can't go ahead in summer-2020 official
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A delay of one or two years would be the "most feasible" option if the Tokyo Olympics cannot be held this summer due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, a member of the organizing committee's executive board has told Reuters.

Haruyuki Takahashi, one of more than two dozen members of the Tokyo 2020 executive board, said the body had just started looking at scenarios for how the virus could affect the Games. Takahashi had earlier told the Wall Street Journal that the board had not discussed the impact of the virus, having last met in December before the epidemic spread.

Organizers have been pushing a consistent message that the Games would not be canceled or postponed but sponsors who have pumped in billions of dollars have grown increasingly nervous about how the coronavirus outbreak will impact the event. Takahashi told Reuters that the financial damage from canceling the Games or holding them without spectators would be too great, while a delay of less than a year would clash with other major professional sports schedules.

"We need to start preparing for any possibility. If the Games can't be held in the summer, a delay of one or two years would be most feasible," Takahashi said. Tokyo 2020 organizers said in a statement they were aware of the articles but neither they nor the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was considering postponing or canceling the Games.

"We sought clarification from Mr. Takahashi; he stated he had inadvertently given his personal opinion in response to a hypothetical question," the statement said. "As IOC President (Thomas Bach) stated the other day, neither the IOC nor the organising committee is considering postponing or canceling the Tokyo 2020 Games, and we are proceeding with our preparations for a safe and secure Games opening on July 24, 2020, as planned."

Experts say a one-year postponement to the same time next year would pose major logistical problems but was doable for broadcasters because it fits into their generally open summer schedule. The new coronavirus has infected more than 116,000 people and killed more than 4,000 around the world since it surfaced in China late last year.

Japan has reported nearly 1,300 cases, including about 700 from a cruise ship that was quarantined near Tokyo last month. On Tuesday, it saw the biggest number of infections in a single day, of 59 cases, according to public broadcaster NHK. With every new spike in the figures, speculation has swirled that the Tokyo 2020 Games, due to open on July 24, could be canceled, delayed, or held without spectators, like many pre-Olympic qualifiers and other unrelated sports events have been in the run-up.

The fate of the Olympics has been a topic of discussion on social media for the past few days and was briefly a top trending topic on Japanese Twitter on Wednesday, with many commentators saying a postponement was likely inevitable given the spread of the coronavirus. But others said the comments lacked consideration for the athletes.

"Doesn't anybody understand the conditions and thinking of top athletes who have been training to be at their best this summer? And you say 'delay by one or two years?' wrote one user called "Ksktsupoine1." "I know there's money involved, but given that this is the athletes' festival, pronouncements should be made in a way to keep their dignity intact."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

DTI set to host economic policy dialogue to unpack AfCFTA

Local businesses in the Western Cape are set to gain more insight into the African Continental Free Trade Area AfCFTA with a view to exploring the business opportunities it will bring.This as the Department of Trade and Industry dti is set ...

Curfew in Meghalaya relaxed

Meghalaya Police have announced a relaxation of curfew in the violence-affected Shella areas from 6 am to 9 pm today.The police further said that no untoward incident was reported from the state and the situation is normal.Following clashes...

For Bhuvi, all international matches important even in T20 WC year

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Wednesday differed with his skipper Virat Kohli on the significance of ODIs in a Twenty20 World Cup year, saying that all international matches are important and another bad series will be confidence-dentin...

Coronavirus effect: No fans allowed in India Open

The India Open Super 500 tournament, a crucial event for the Tokyo Olympic qualification, will be held without any spectators due to the global novel coronavirus outbreak, Badminton Association of India BAI said on Wednesday. The USD 400,00...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020